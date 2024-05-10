Texas among On3’s top offensive line units in college football for 2024

Texas will field arguably the top offensive line unit for the 2024 college football season.

The group is led by star left tackle Kelvin Banks whom many believe could be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Longhorns also return plenty of experience along the offensive line including center Jake Majors.

On3’s Jesse Simonton believes Texas has the No. 2 offensive line unit heading into the 2024 season, trailing only LSU.

Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks is in contention with Will Campbell for the best OT in college football this fall. Along with Banks, Texas brings back three other starters up front including former 5-star DJ Campbell and fifth-year senior center Jake Majors. Majors has 41 career starts and is one of the more consistent centers in the country. Position coach Kyle Flood as done an excellent job building depth in his OL room, as former blue-chip signee Cam Williams, who was originally committed to Oregon, is set to take over at right tackle.

Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Missouri, Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss were also featured on the ranking.

Top 10 College Football Offensive Line Units per @JesseReSimonton💪 Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/0y6aDNRRcJ pic.twitter.com/nanrmla6C3 — On3 (@On3sports) May 10, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire