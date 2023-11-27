Texans waive K Matt Ammendola to make room for Derek Barnett but plan to re-sign him

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said earlier Monday that kicker Matt Ammendola would remain with the team despite missing kicks of 50 and 58 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Ammendola apparently will stay despite the Texans waiving him Monday.

Houston needed a roster spot after claiming defensive lineman Derek Barnett off waivers from the Eagles, so they cut Ammendola.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC, though, reports that it's merely a procedural move. The Texans will re-sign Ammendola to the practice squad after he clears waivers.

Ammendola is doing the kicking for the Texans with Ka'imi Fairbairn on injured reserve.

He kicked a 38-yard field goal on the final play to beat the Bengals in his first game action with the Texans. But in Sunday's AFC South showdown with the Jaguars, Ammendola had his game-tying 58-yard field goal hit the crossbar on the final play to hand Jacksonville the win.

Ammendola is now 0-for-5 in his career from 50-59 yards.

He is only 3-of-6 on field goal tries and 9-for-9 on extra points. In his career, Ammendola has made only 65.6 percent of his field goals.