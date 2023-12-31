Texans get six sacks, defensive TD in 26-3 rout of Titans

The Texans went 11-28-1 over the past three seasons combined. They won their ninth game of 2023 with a 26-3 blowout of the Titans in the final home game of the season.

Houston (9-7) will clinch a playoff berth with win at Indianapolis next week. Tennessee fell to 5-11 in losing to the Texans for the second time in three weeks.

The Texans knocked out Will Levis for the second time as he left in the first half after a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes that Sheldon Rankins returned for a 13-yard touchdown. Levis, who has a right foot injury, was replaced by Ryan Tannehill.

Tennessee gained only 187 yards.

The Titans ran seven plays inside the Houston 4-yard line without getting anything out of a 17-play, 72-yard drive in the third quarter. The drive ended on downs.

Levis finished 2-of-6 for 16 yards, and Tannehill went 16-of-20 for 168 yards. DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 72 yards.

The Texans made six sacks, including two by rookie Will Anderson, who was returning from an ankle injury, and 1.5 by Derek Barnett.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud returned from a two-game absence to complete 24 of 32 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown.

Brevin Jordan caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Stroud.

Devin Singletary rushed for 80 yards on 16 carries, and Nico Collins had seven catches for 80 yards.