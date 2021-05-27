Texans sign rookie QB Davis Mills to a four-year contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coty Davis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Davis Mills is officially a member of the Houston Texans. According to NFL Reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans and Mills have agreed to a four-year contract worth $5.22 million, which also comes with a $1.157 million signing bonus. With Mills now under contract, the Texans have signed their entire 2021 NFL Draft class.

After the Texans selected Mills with their 67th overall pick, the 22-year-old Georgia native described his draft day experience as “incredibly special” and “very humbling.” Mills told reporters that he is most excited about the opportunity to play under Pep Hamilton — who is entering his first season as Houston’s new quarterback coach.

“I think the first thing, obviously, I can’t do it from the start, but I think my leadership ability is up there,” Mills said about what qualities he can bring to the Texans. “Obviously, you’ve got to get in front of some of my teammates to start building their respect by putting in hard work and then the next thing, just that winning mentality and that ability on the field.”

Mills spent his collegiate career at Stanford University, where he only played 14 games. After redshirting his freshman season due to injury, Mills threw for 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes from 2018-2020.

List

Houston Texans 2021 player profile: QB Davis Mills

texans-2021-profile-davis-mills
texans-2021-profile-davis-mills

Recommended Stories

  • MLB roundup: Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk each homered as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero has three home runs in the last two games. Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz (6-2) allowed one run on six hits, with a season-high 10 strikeouts, over 6 2/3 innings (112 pitches).

  • Erik van Rooyen issues apology for smashing tee box marker at PGA Championship

    Erik van Rooyen took to Twitter to issue an apology, calling his actions "unacceptable" and "totally out of character."

  • Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for Jalen Hurd’s good health

    Bad luck has followed Jalen Hurd since he arrived in San Francisco as a third-round choice in 2019. He has yet to play a regular-season game because of a stress fracture in his back followed a year later by a torn ACL. If Hurd can remain healthy — a big if given his 32 games [more]

  • LSU in final four running for 5-star quarterback

    LSU has decisions to make for the future of the quarterback position.

  • 2021 NHL playoffs: Bruins, Islanders to face off in second round

    The Boston Bruins will face off against the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • If Angels can't win, Shohei Ohtani would not need to look far

    If the Angels can't turn it around and contend, Shohei Ohtani could take a trip up the I-5 in free agency, Bill Shaikin writes.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards; Westbrook injured

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA's triple-double king to the locker room. With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Simmons leads 76ers past Wizards; Westbrook injured

    Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA’s triple-double king to the locker room. With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Manager: Khabib declined recent offers to fight Floyd Mayweather for $100 million, Georges St-Pierre

    According to Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still retired despite lucrative offers.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer, Serena at last Paris Slam of 30s

    After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.

  • The legend of Luka Doncic grows with a masterful demolition of the Clippers

    Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.