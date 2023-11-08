Texans sign Cory Littleton off Saints' practice squad

Veteran linebacker Cory Littleton is back with the Texans.

The team announced it signed Littleton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday.

Littleton has been on and off the Texans' active roster and practice squad this season, playing six games for them. He joined the Saints' practice squad five days ago and played in New Orleans' win over Chicago on Sunday, seeing action on 15 special teams snaps.

He has played 17 defensive snaps and 104 on special teams for the Texans this year.

Littleton also has played for the Rams, Raiders and Panthers in his career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 when he totaled 125 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions for the Rams.

The Texans also announced they have signed receiver Alex Bachman to the practice squad. They released him from injured reserve with an injury settlement earlier this season, but his torn oblique now is fully healed, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

Bachman takes the roster spot of receiver Jared Wayne, who the Texans released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.