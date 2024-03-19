Texans sign CB Kris Boyd, cut CB Ka'dar Hollman

The Texans announced the signings of cornerback Kris Boyd, defensive end Mario Edwards, offensive tackle Charlie Heck and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi.

All were previously reported except Boyd.

Boyd joined the Texans' practice squad Oct. 26 and signed to the 53-player roster on Dec. 6. He played in two games for Houston but had no stats.

He played four games for the Cardinals last season.

Boyd spent his first four seasons with the Vikings after they made him a seventh-round pick in 2019, and he has played 64 games with six starts.

The Texans also announced they waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Tuesday.

Hollman, 29, played all 17 games for Houston last season with one start and totaled 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.