Texans select TE Cade Stover with 123rd overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

C.J. Stroud might not have gotten Marvin Harrison Jr., but he’s getting an Ohio State weapon.

The Houston Texans traded up four spots with the Philadelphia Eagles to land former Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover with the 123rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

In return, Houston gave up its fourth-round pick (No. 127) and a 2025 fifth-round selection.

Tight end remained a secondary need for Houston following the signing of Dalton Schultz to a three-year, $36 million extension, but with Brevin Jordan entering a contract year, having a secondary long-term option was essential.

Stover shined in 2022 with Stroud as Ohio State clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. He finished with 406 receiving yards on 36 catches and scored five touchdowns while helping the Buckeyes’ passer earn his second Heisman nomination.

Last season. Stover served as the Buckeyes’ No. 2 weapon behind All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., hauling in 41 passes for 571 yards and five scores. He was named a John Mackey finalist while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

During the NFL combine, Stover said he would love to reunite with Stroud in Houston and bring the Columbus magic to NRG Stadium.

“It would mean so much to go back with C.J.,” Stover said last month in Indianapolis. “We were captains together two years ago. I could not tell you how much respect and how close I really was with that guy, just for his pure knack for wanting to win and my pure knack for wanting to win. I would love nothing more than to reunite with him.”

The Texans still have four picks remaining on Day 3, including back-to-back selections in the sixth round.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire