Texans restructure contract of RB David Johnson

The Houston Texans have reached an agreement with a former All-Pro to get the last year of his contract more manageable for the team’s salary cap.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have reached an agreement with running back David Johnson to restructure the final year of his contract.

Johnson, who was in the last year of a three-year, $39 million deal he signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, was slated to make $8.5 million in 2021. The Texans could have cut Johnson, and it would have cost them $2.1 million in dead money against their salary cap space.

Houston lowered the former 2015 third-round pick’s salary cap figure to $6 million with $4.25 million guaranteed at signing.

Johnson was hardly a bargain following the trading of three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. The 6-1, 224-pound running back tallied 691 yards and six touchdowns on 147 carries while catching 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games, all of which he started. Of the four Johnson missed, one was due to being a COVID-19 close contact, and the other three were part of being placed on injured reserve for a concussion following the Texans’ Week 9 win at Jacksonville.

The Texans released running back Duke Johnson last week yet re-signed running backs Dontrell Hilliard and Buddy Howell.

List

3 restricted free agents the Texans are expected to re-sign