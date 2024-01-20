Texans, Ravens tied 10-10 at halftime in divisional round

Houston’s defense has gotten hot against Baltimore’s offense in the second quarter.

The divisional-round matchup between the Texans and Ravens is tied 10-10 at halftime.

While Baltimore scored a touchdown with an 11-play drive early in the second quarter, the team went three-and-out on each of its next three possessions and punted. On one of them, returner Steven Sims took a punt back 67 yards to tie the score.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is 7-of-11 passing for 52 yards with a touchdown and has rushed six times for 50 yards. The Ravens have eight first downs, 118 total yards, and are 2-of-7 on third down. They’re averaging just 3.8 yards per play.

Houston’s offense has not fared that much better. Starting his first road playoff game, C.J. Stroud is 11-of-20 for 131 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Houston’s run game has produced next to nothing, as Devin Singletary has rushed for just 8 yards on six carries.

Nico Collins has four catches for 58 yards to lead the team.

But the Texans have only six first downs, 145 total yards, and are 3-of-8 on third down. They’re averaging 5.2 yards per play.

Nelson Agholor caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

Justin Tucker hit a 53-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Ka’imi Fairbairn hit a 50-yard field goal in the first period but missed from 47 yards wide right with 37 seconds left in the half to keep the score at 10-10.

The Ravens will receive the second-half kickoff.