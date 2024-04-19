Texans owner Cal McNair drops photo to confirm new ‘H-Town’ helmet

If you’re someone waiting for a confirmation on the latest Houston Texans logo and ‘H-Town’ helmet, owner Cal McNair just gave you the answer.

After an X (formerly Twitter) user by the name ‘Freddy’ posted a five-second video of a helmet that fits the criteria of what the H-Town design was supposed to encapsulate, McNair elected to steer into the skid, posting a photo to the Texans’ social media account wearing a hat with the new logo.

And just to add a bit more fun to the photo, McNair made sure his dog, Tex, was dressed up too, wearing a chain with the new “H” to confirm that new look.

Fans had mixed reviews on the helmet when the post surfaced. Some thought it was an upgrade over the previous bull head that’s been the only design since the inaugural season back in 2002. Others weren’t as pleased as initially thought when the franchise announced last offseason it would be getting new threads for the 2024 campaign.

The helmet has a Deep Steel Blue undertone with a light blue “H” to represent “H-Town” as the primary logo with a red outline. The uniform itself has yet to be unveiled, so maybe the combination could actually end up living up to the expectations that fans envisioned from the jump.

The Texans’ X account got in on the fun, acknowledging the leak a few hours after it first surfaced on social with a leaky faucet GIF.

This isn’t the first time McNair and the organization have handled damage control of a leak. Last month, another user posted a photo of one of the models sporting the away jersey for the private unveiling for several fans who were given a sneak peek.

McNair took to Reddit to confirm the new look, posting a more crisp design of receivers Tank Dell and Nico Collins wearing the uniforms instead. The away designs feature the traditional Liberty white jerseys and Deep Steel blue pants.

The Texans still have two full uniforms and another jersey to release next Tuesday. One can only hope at this point there are no more surprises leading up to the launch of a new era of Houston football.

