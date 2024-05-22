Texans, not Titans, were Azeez Al-Shaair’s first choice in 2023, 2024

Before signing with the Tennessee Titans last offseason, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair had his eye on joining the Houston Texans, where his former defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans, was the head coach.

Ultimately, Al-Shaair landed with the Titans, but after his one-year deal expired in 2024, he inked a contract with the Texans for three years and $34 million.

Al-Shaair admitted “never anticipating going anywhere else” this offseason, so it looks like returning to the Titans wasn’t on the table, despite the positive comments he made about the team and Nashville.

“I think the fit, just the familiarity with DeMeco (Ryans’) scheme, the players, even playing against them, you could just see (the fit),” Al-Shaair said.

“When things started to kind of really boil down, the last couple hours of me deciding where I was going to go and who I was going to play for, I think that when I really sat down and looked at the whole situation, I was genuinely never anticipating going anywhere else.”

In addition to that, Chancellor Johnson of KPRC2 notes that Al-Shaair really wanted to sign with the Texans last offseason, but things didn’t work out financially.

Talked to Azeez Al-Shaair (@A_train2_) for the first time as a member of the Houston Texans. He told us he was supposed to sign with the Texans last year, but it didn't work out financially. This go round, the Texans made it happen: "I wasn't anticipating going anywhere… pic.twitter.com/g2ahavkjH2 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) May 20, 2024

Al-Shaair’s interest in the Texans shouldn’t be much of a surprise thanks to his relationship with Ryans. Fans always want to hear that their team was the first choice for a free agent, but sometimes that simply isn’t the case.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire