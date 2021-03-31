Texans LB Christian Kirksey can attest to QB Tyrod Taylor’s leadership

The 2018 Cleveland Browns were entering their third season under coach Hue Jackson and were looking for more than the one win they posted over the past 32 games combined.

Taking over for the Browns was Pro Bowl quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who the Buffalo Bills didn’t want any longer due to their drafting of Josh Allen. With Taylor’s new team, they had also drafted a quarterback No. 1 overall in Baker Mayfield.

Instead of looking over his shoulder at Mayfield, new Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was with the Browns in 2018, says that Taylor displayed tremendous work ethic.

“Just his work ethic and the way he carries himself is well-needed in the locker room,” Kirksey told the Houston media over a Zoom call March 30. “He’s a guy that lets his work speak for itself. He’s not going to be a rah-rah guy or he’s not going to step outside of who he is. That’s something that you need in the locker room, that veteran presence and that guy that can be a leader who not only talks about it, but he shows you through how he goes about his day-to-day business, how he goes to work every day and leads by example.”

Taylor went 42-of-85 for 473 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions during his three starts for the Browns in 2018, compiling a 1-1-1 record.

Kirksey also left Cleveland following the 2019 season, playing with the Green Bay Packers in 2020. Nonetheless, Kirksey is ready to play with Taylor again in Houston.

“I’m excited to work with Tyrod again,” said Kirksey. “As soon as I saw he was coming to Houston and I was coming to Houston as well, I immediately hit him up and just told him I’m excited to be back with him and get this thing rolling.”

