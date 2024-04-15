Texans host Missouri DB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. before NFL Draft

With the NFL draft a week from Thursday, teams are scrambling to get as much information on prospects as possible. The Houston Texans have been knocking out the top 30 visits for weeks, adding another top prospect to the list on Monday.

Houston recently hosted Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., according to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler.

Houston Texans are hosting Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr on a 30 visit today, source said. One of the premier corners in the class. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 15, 2024

Rakestraw spent four years at Missouri and became one of the premier corners in the 2024 draft class. In his final season with the Tigers, Rakestraw allowed 197 yards and one touchdown on 28 targets thrown by opponents.

Rakestraw recorded the fifth-highest run defense grade among draft-eligible defensive backs, according to Pro Football Focus.

A native of Duncanville, the 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds displayed the ability to play in the slot or outside during his time in Columbia. Last month at the combine, Rakestraw posted a 40-time of 4.51 seconds with a 1.54 10-yard split.

Most draft analysts project Rakestraw to be a second-round pick, and with two picks in the opening round, Houston may call the SEC corner.

Football is peaceful pic.twitter.com/UStFuipIFH — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) April 12, 2024

Houston continues its search for a long-term corner opposite Derek Stingley Jr. The Texans took chances on former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson in free agency, but both are only signed to one-year deals.

With uncertainty opposite Stingley, Houston is likely to take a few shots at the position during the draft. Since being named general manager, Nick Caserio has also drafted at least one defensive back in two of his three classes.

Rakestraw joins Canadian Football League DB Qwan’Tez Stiggers, Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson and Georgia’s Javon Bullard as the defensive backs the Texans have brought in for 30 visits.

Caserio values in-person visits with potential prospects. Last year, the Texans hosted 28 players before the draft and selected five of them with their nine draft picks, including Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans own nine picks entering next week’s draft, including two selections in the second round at No. 42 and No. 59.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire