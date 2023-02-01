Kyle Shanahan sees no scenario where Jimmy Garoppolo is back with 49ers
Kyle Shanahan didn't mince words when asked about a potential Jimmy Garoppolo return to the 49ers.
The 49ers don’t know who their starting quarterback will be in 2023, but they know who it won’t be. Coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Jimmy Garoppolo‘s return. “No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said, via video from the team. Garoppolo is scheduled for free agency in March. The 49ers were close to [more]
The NFL didn't put on its Sunday best for the conference championships. Before the San Francisco 49ers ran out of luck and quarterbacks, they were burned by a fourth-down catch by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith that wasn't even a catch. Although Kyle Shanahan could have thrown a challenge flag, the league's replay assist rule allows the replay official to make a quick reversal without a challenge, something that didn't happen before the Eagles hurried to the line and snapped the ball.
Jimmy G is headed elsewhere in free agency.
