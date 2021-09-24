Texans coach David Culley says team went ‘too far’ with trying to protect QB Davis Mills

Houston Texans coach David Culley acknowledged Friday that the offensive game plan for rookie quarterback Davis Mills may have been a tad too conservative.

The Texans lost 24-9 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium. Houston generated 193 yards total offense with Mills completing 19 passes on 28 attempts for 168 yards and a touchdown.

“Going into this ballgame, obviously, with Davis and it being his first game getting a full-time start, is that we wanted to make sure that we kind of kept it to the vest in what we were doing for him,” said Culley. “I think what we end up doing is, we got to the point that we probably felt like we kind of went too far with trying to protect him and just kind of doing what we feel like we need to do.”

If ever there was a drive the proved Mills could handle a higher tempo to the offense, it was the Texans’ final drive to end the first half. Houston moved the ball 64 yards in seven plays with Mills completing a 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Anthony Miller to pull within one point as the Texans trailed 7-6 at halftime.

“What we did find out coming out of this game is that he can handle a lot more than what we felt like, because of the way he handled himself in this ballgame,” Culley said.

The Texans may implement more of a game plan they would have had if Tyrod Taylor, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring strain, were starting.

Said Culley: “Moving forward, we’ll just get back to doing the things that we had started doing in that first game and a half when Tyrod was our starting quarterback.”

The Texans face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 at 12:00 p.m. Oct. 3 at Highmark Stadium.