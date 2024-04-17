‘Terry Pegula is as engaged as he’s ever been,’ says Sabres GM Kevyn Adams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams gave an emphatic endorsement of ownership and team president Terry Pegula in his season-ending remarks Tuesday.

“I get this every time I do a press conference,” Adams said with defiance. “Terry Pegula is as engaged as he’s ever been.”

Adams noted that while he made the final decision to fire coach Don Granato, regular communication with the team owner and president was part of the process.

“Terry Pegula watches closely, talks to me every day, has strong opinions on what he sees,” Adams said. “And we have great conversations.”

Visible ownership presence at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center has diminished over the past two seasons after Kim Pegula had a cardiac event in 2022, and Terry Pegula has not spoken publicly about the Sabres in several years.

“Do not take the lack of necessarily you seeing him in the press box as a sign of anything,” Adams said. “He is dealing with personal matters. Ok? That’s important to know.

“He is engaged. He wants this team to win. He wants to have success. And he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win. And that has never changed from the moment I met Terry Pegula. He’s given me every possible resource that he has to help this team and help this city by the way. And I can’t say enough about the dedication that he’s continued to show this organization, this city, the players. And that’s not changing.”

As for the search for a new coach, “clearly this will be my final decision,” Adams said. “But Terry Pegula will be absolutely someone that I’m leaning on through this process.”

Even with top NHL coaches being paid up to $5 million in salary, and the Sabres still owing Don Granato on the books for the next two seasons, Adams said finances won’t restrict his search for an experienced coach.

“There’s never been a time that I haven’t been given every resource that we need here to win, period.” the GM said. “And this isn’t going to change this time.”

