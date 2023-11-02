Terrell Allen could pass Richard Dent and Joe 'Turkey' Jones as Tennessee State football's sacks leader

Terrell Allen decided earlier this season to return to Tennessee State football for his final year of eligibility in 2024 and since then has been a force on the field.

Making his decision about next season, coach Eddie George believes, played a role in the manner in which the defensive end has dominated for more than half the season.

Allen is the FCS leader in sacks and tackles for loss, the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the week for three straight weeks, the reigning FCS national defensive player of the week, and is the frontrunner for the Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the nation's top FCS defensive player.

With 13.5 total sacks, including four in each of the last two games, Allen is already third on TSU's single-season sacks leaders list. He needs another sack to pass Richard Dent (14 in 1982) at second and six more to pass Joe "Turkey" Jones (19 in 1968) as the all-time leader with three games left. Allen also leads the nation in tackles for loss (20.5).

After his TSU career, Dent was drafted by the Chicago Bears, was MVP of the 1985 Super Bowl and is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Allen also has more sacks and tackles for loss than any player in the FBS.

TSU (6-2, 2-1 Big South/OVC) plays at Charleston Southern (3-5, 1-2) Saturday (3 p.m. ESPN+).

George was naturally happy to hear Allen planned to return for another year.

"I think you come to a peace when you've made your mind up about what you're going to do in your future and what's best for you," George said. "You say, 'OK, this is my decision. I'm going to run with it and not be indecisive about it.' I find that when players are indecisive about decisions and they have one foot in and one foot out, they don't play as well. You're not fully committed. But Terrell's fully committed to becoming great."

George, who spent eight years as a running back in the NFL, said more pro scouts are inquiring about Allen as he puts up staggering statistics.

"He's starting to understand what it takes to play at that next level," George said. "They are asking question about him and it's not just what you do on the field. It's how you handle yourself off the field. How professional are you? Being on time, taking care of your business. All that other stuff and Terrell is continuing to separate himself from the rest of the competition."

Allen has 3.5 more sacks than Albany defensive end Anton Juncaj, who is second nationally (10), and five more than Illinois State linebacker Amir Abdullah, who is third (8.5). Allen has 6.5 more sacks than Tennessee Tech defensive lineman Daniel Rickert, who is second in the Big South/OVC (7).

"I'm just feel like I'm in a great spot where I'm at right now, so why leave?" Allen said when asked why he decided to return in 2024. "I've been able to play the way I have recently because of my want and desire. Who wants it more? I've been grinding since the summer and once you rep things so much it all comes natural."

Opposing offenses have tried to slow Allen with little success in large part because Chris Walker, who starts at the other defensive end position, is also having a good season (five sacks and eight tackles for loss) and can't be left unguarded.

Even when Allen has been double-teamed he has remained effective.

"We're good on the other side too and we move Terrell around a little bit but last week one of his sacks came verse a seven-man full line," defensive coordinator Brandon Fisher said. "They had a tight end and a running back on him. They said, 'We're going to double him and he's not going to get there,' and he beat both of them for a sack."

Mikki Allen releases strategic plan

Athletic director Mikki Allen released a strategic plan this week he calls Tigers Forward for the school's athletic department.

Allen said the plan will develop cultural and leadership goals for each of TSU's sports teams on and off the field.

"It is a strategic blueprint that embodies our steadfast dedication to progress, excellence, and the indomitable Tiger spirit," Allen said. "By embracing innovation and leveraging our storied history, we are poised to achieve unprecedented heights while remaining rooted in our origins. This plan lays the groundwork for a future in which our student-athletes excel academically, athletically, and personally."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Terrell Allen could pass Richard Dent, Joe Jones as TSU sacks leader