Teresa Weatherspoon era begins as Chicago Sky training camp kicks off
Fox 32's Tina Nguyen goes one-on-one with new Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon as training camp kicks off ahead of WNBA season.
Fox 32's Tina Nguyen goes one-on-one with new Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon as training camp kicks off ahead of WNBA season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the draft in the best way they know how: letter grades! Fitz and Frank discuss all 32 teams division by division as they give a snapshot of how fans should be feeling heading into the 2024 season. The duo have key debates on the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and more.
The Chiefs aren't letting Travis Kelce go anytime soon.
Mike Tyson will be 31 years older than Jake Paul when they step into the ring this summer.
The Phoenix Suns pushed in all their chips to go nowhere.
Christian Barmore was originally set to make $1.82 in base salary. Now he'll be getting quite a lot more.
CBS is changing up its "The NFL Today" pregame show, bringing in Matt Ryan while moving Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms out.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
A summer sausage has suddenly become a good luck item for the Minnesota Twins and their resurgent offense.
Brunson scored 47 points and had 10 assists — breaking Bernard King’s franchise record for playoff points that has stood since the spring of 1984 — as the Knicks took control of the series.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Lions' 2024 draft.
Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles McDonald and Nate Tice give their thoughts and key takeaways, including Charles' reaction to the Atlanta Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr, the Denver Broncos overdrafting Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler to the New Orleans Saints and Charles and Nate's favorite running back and offensive line landing spots. Charles and Nate finish off the show with a dueling draft of day three selections, where they each draft a pick from rounds four through seven (and a kicker in round six) so they can track how their picks do throughout their rookie seasons.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
Murray appeared to sustain the injury in Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers.
Hamlin held off Kyle Larson over the final 15 laps.
Tank Dell is in "good spirits" after being reportedly being "caught in the crossfire" of the shooting that left 10 injured at a Florida nightclub.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Bears' 2024 draft.
The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Sanders' first season as head coach.
UConn women's basketball is adding Ivy League Player of the Year Kaitlyn Chen from the transfer portal. Chen played her previous three seasons at Princeton.
The Bucks face Game 4 with a 2-1 deficit and both of their All-Stars sidelined.
The Sixers stumbled, but the Knicks did not.