Tennis player Arthur Cazaux collapses midway through Miami Open match

Medical staff were immediately on hand to assist the stricken Arthur Cazaux in Miami

Arthur Cazaux, the French tennis player, collapsed mid-match on court at the Miami Open.

The 21-year-old was forced to retire from his first-round qualifying match against compatriot Harold Mayot on Monday after he fell to the ground during the third set in the fierce Florida heat.

Footage on social media showed Cazaux suffering a worrying fainting episode as Mayot was preparing to serve at 2-1 up in the deciding set.

Cazaux, who enjoyed a breakthrough at this year’s Australian Open when he reached the fourth round as a wildcard ranked 122nd in the world, prides himself on his fitness.

Tough scenes in Miami.. Cazaux fainted and was forced to retire.. pic.twitter.com/P16JfMAFIY — 🎾💚 (@Tennis4everrr) March 18, 2024

But he struggled in the searing heat in Florida, where the mercury reached 31C.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and cap with black shorts, Cazaux flopped onto the hard court and lay motionless on the ground two hours and 10 minutes into the contest as he was readying himself for Mayot’s serve.

It was several seconds before a medic rushed on to the court to check on Cazaux, followed by the match umpire. After receiving medical attention, Cazaux left the court in a wheelchair, with Mayor handed a walkover.

Mayot, who initially stayed at the back of the court while Cazaux received medical attention, attracted criticism on social media for his perceived non-reaction, with one fan describing his initial non-reaction as “disgusting”.

But Mayot, who can be seen in another clip walking over to check on Cazaux, hit back. “Stop starting a false controversy for nothing. It had been several games since he didn’t feel well and he was starting to cramp,” he said.

“I didn’t see him fall and I thought he was lying down because he had a cramp. When I understood that it was serious I immediately went to him and I was very worried.

Cazaux fainted early in the deciding set of his first-round qualifying match against Harold Mayot - AP/Kamran Jebreili

“I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and respect between us and always has been. You need to stop sending your hate all the time. I wish him a good recovery and the best.”

In a third video posted on X, the match umpire can be heard announcing Cazaux had to retire “due to illness” as the player remains on the ground surrounded by officials and Mayot.

The duo played for the Australian Open junior title in 2020, with Mayot winning in straight sets.

