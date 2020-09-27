Tennessee Titans working out QB, pair of WRs

The Tennessee Titans are bringing in three players for a round of tryouts, including one quarterback and a pair of wide receivers.

Per the league’s transactions wire, the Titans are taking a look at 2020 UDFA quarterback Anthony Gordon, and wide receivers Chris Lacy and Dalton Schoen.

Gordon, who played his college ball at Washington State, was signed by the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted. He was cut by the team earlier this month and failed to latch on to its practice squad.

Gordon finished second in passing yards in 2019 to LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow. He met with the Titans during the 2020 NFL Combine.

Gordon is just the latest young quarterback the Titans have brought in for a workout after the team took a look at former New York Giants fourth-round pick, Kyle Lauletta, recently.

Tennessee already has its backup to quarterback Ryan Tannehill in Logan Woodside on the roster, and Trevor Siemian is on the practice squad. The Titans are likely just doing their homework on other quarterbacks just in case.

The Titans also had defensive back Maurice Smith in for a visit. Smith was recently on the Titans’ practice squad but was replaced when the team made some changes to it on September 21.

