Tennessee Titans to work out trio of offensive linemen

After losing left tackle Taylor Lewan to a season-ending ACL injury in Week 6 against the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans are taking a look at some offensive linemen to potentially add to their practice squad.

According to the league’s transactions wire, the Titans will hold tryouts with offensive tackles Paul Adams and Wyatt Miller, and guard Bryan Witzmann, who can also play tackle. Only one of three has NFL experience.

Witzmann, who played his college ball at South Dakota St., has played in 39 games (20 starts) combined with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers over five seasons. He last played in a game in 2019.

Both Adams and Miller went undrafted out of college, with the former from Missouri and the latter from Central Michigan.

It’s possible we could see offensive lineman David Quessenberry promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster at some point to provide some depth, and then one of these linemen could take his spot.