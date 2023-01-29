No. 4 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) defeated No. 10 Texas (17-4, 6-2 Big 12), 82-71, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday before a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols avenged last year’s 52-51 loss at Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee has won four consecutive games since losing to Kentucky on Jan. 14.

Olivier Nkamhoua recorded a career-high 27 points to lead Tennessee. He totaled eight rebounds and three assists against the Longhorns.

Tennessee will next play at Florida on Feb. 1. Tipoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 p.m. EST (ESPN2) in Gainesville, Florida.

Following the Tennessee-Texas contest, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Texas postgame social media buzz is listed below.

In case you didn't know TENNESSEE is THE place to be right now! Coach of the #2 Tennessee baseball team cheers on the #4 Vol basketball team during win over #10 Texas at TBA #Tennessee #Vols pic.twitter.com/P2MLxi4HE2 — James Boofer 📸 📰 (@YankeefaninTenn) January 29, 2023

Olivier Nkamhoua's career-high in points leads No. 4 Tennessee to an 82-71 win over No. 10 Texas 💪@Vol_Hoops | @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/XwgR6rTuAG — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2023

There are 21 NBA scouts at Thompson-Boling Arena this afternoon for Tennessee vs. Texas. Huge presence required extra seating options beyond the usual scout section. — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 28, 2023

was it the headband? pic.twitter.com/ydHzzYxElo — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 29, 2023

TBA was rockin’ tonight! Not an empty seat in the house. Tennessee fans are the most passionate in the country ⁦@Vol_Hoops⁩ #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/TdHFKOPvi3 — Karen Weekly (@KarenWeekly) January 29, 2023

VOLS GET IT DONE 💪 No. 4 Tennessee gets a huge win at home over No. 10 Texas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J0FeY52WVE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 29, 2023

Saturday’s matchup between No. 4 @Vol_Hoops and No. 10 Texas is just the second men’s top-10 matchup in the 36-year history of Thompson-Boling Arena. In the only previous top-10 matchup, No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Kentucky on March 2, 2019, 71-52. pic.twitter.com/qeriAsJthl — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) January 27, 2023

When in Knoxville 🍊🤿 pic.twitter.com/27FmBa0aMS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire