Tennessee offers 2026 cornerback Jaelen Waters

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 cornerback Jaelen Waters.

“Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Waters said.



The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback prospect is from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Waters from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the fifth Southeastern Conference school to offer Waters. Ole Miss was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship on Dec. 15, 2023.

Waters has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Notre Dame, USC, Colorado, Texas, West Virginia, UCF, South Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Iowa State, Penn State, USF, Toledo, Jackson State and Western Michigan.

Western Michigan was the first school to offer a scholarship to Waters on Oct. 10, 2023.

