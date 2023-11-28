Oklahoma will host Tennessee football and former Sooners quarterback Josh Heupel in its first conference game as an SEC member in 2024, ESPN.com reported.

The game will be Sept. 21 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Heupel was a Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback at Oklahoma, which he led to the national champion in 2000. But he’ll be on the visiting sideline as Tennessee’s coach to usher in the Sooners’ SEC era.

Also, Tennessee will host rivals Florida and Alabama in back-to-back weeks at Neyland Stadium, ESPN.com reported.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks on the sidelines during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The Vols will play Florida on Oct. 12 and Alabama on Oct. 19, as the rivalry will remain on the traditional third Saturday in October.

The SEC plans to unveil the entire 2024 schedule in December. But ESPN.com cited sources in reporting dates of marquee games as the conference expands to 16 teams with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

Tennessee had previously released the dates of nonconference games against Chattanooga (Aug. 31), North Carolina State (Sept. 7 in Charlotte), Kent State (Sept. 14) and UTEP (Nov. 23).

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football gets 2024 dates for Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida games | Report