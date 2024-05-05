Tennessee advances to NCAA Tournament Super Regional

No. 7 Tennessee defeated Memphis, 4-0, on Saturday at Barksdale Stadium. The match was part of the NCAA Tournament second-round.

The Vols will next host No. 10 seed Florida State in a NCAA Tournament Super Regional on May 11. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. EDT at Barksdale Stadium.

Tennessee-Memphis tennis results:

Doubles

1. #6 Johannus Monday/Angel Diaz (UT) def. #29 Pablo Alemany/Charlie Barry (MEM) 7-6 (9-7)

2. #77 Shunsuke Mitsui/Filip Pieczonka (UT) vs. Harry Rock/Conor Gannon (MEM) 6-6 (6-6), unfinished

3. Filip Apltauer/James Newton (UT) def. Pau Fanlo/Juan Zabala (MEM) 7-5

Order of finish: 3,1

Singles

1. #1 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #58 Pablo Alemany (MEM) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

2. #37 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Conor Gannon (MEM) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

3. Filip Pieczonka (UT) vs. Pau Fanlo (MEM) 6-3, 2-6, 4-1, unfinished

4. Angel Diaz (UT) def. Harry Rock (MEM) 6-2, 6-2

5. Filip Apltauer (UT) vs. Moritz Kudernatsch (MEM) 3-6, 6-3, 2-3, unfinished

6. James Newton (UT) vs. Mika Berghaus (MEM) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0, unfinished

Order of finish: 4,1,2

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire