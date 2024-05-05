Tennessee advances to NCAA Tournament Super Regional
No. 7 Tennessee defeated Memphis, 4-0, on Saturday at Barksdale Stadium. The match was part of the NCAA Tournament second-round.
The Vols will next host No. 10 seed Florida State in a NCAA Tournament Super Regional on May 11. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. EDT at Barksdale Stadium.
Tennessee-Memphis tennis results:
Doubles
1. #6 Johannus Monday/Angel Diaz (UT) def. #29 Pablo Alemany/Charlie Barry (MEM) 7-6 (9-7)
2. #77 Shunsuke Mitsui/Filip Pieczonka (UT) vs. Harry Rock/Conor Gannon (MEM) 6-6 (6-6), unfinished
3. Filip Apltauer/James Newton (UT) def. Pau Fanlo/Juan Zabala (MEM) 7-5
Order of finish: 3,1
Singles
1. #1 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #58 Pablo Alemany (MEM) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
2. #37 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Conor Gannon (MEM) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
3. Filip Pieczonka (UT) vs. Pau Fanlo (MEM) 6-3, 2-6, 4-1, unfinished
4. Angel Diaz (UT) def. Harry Rock (MEM) 6-2, 6-2
5. Filip Apltauer (UT) vs. Moritz Kudernatsch (MEM) 3-6, 6-3, 2-3, unfinished
6. James Newton (UT) vs. Mika Berghaus (MEM) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0, unfinished
Order of finish: 4,1,2
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire