Tennessee AD Phillip Fulmer has COVID-19

Former Tennessee football coach and current UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fulmer, 70, said that he was feeling “fine” and was asymptomatic.

“I am feeling fine and will continue to work remotely while adhering to CDC and local health department guidelines,” Fulmer wrote in a statement. “I have not been deemed to be a close contact with any of our student-athletes or sport-specific staff members.”

Fulmer is the second SEC athletic director to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19. Alabama AD Greg Byrne said earlier this fall that he had contracted the virus.

Tennessee didn’t play in Week 11 after its game against Texas A&M was postponed due to COVID-19 cases at A&M. The Volunteers play at Auburn on Saturday night.

Fulmer has been Tennessee’s athletic director since 2017. He took over after John Currie’s departure in the wake of a mess during its football coaching search. The school was set on hiring Greg Schiano before fan backlash scuppered the deal. Current coach Jeremy Pruitt was hired instead.

Fulmer was Tennesee’s coach from 1992-2008. The Vols were 151-52-1 in his tenure and won the 1998 national title after going 13-0 with a win in the Fiesta Bowl. That game was the first year of the BCS.

