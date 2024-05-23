Ten Hag on Rashford, his future and FA Cup final

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Here are the main lines from the Manchester United manager's news conference:

On his injury situation ahead of the game: "Harry Maguire is unavailable but the rest (Mount, Martial, Lindelof, Varane) are all available."

On Marcus Rashford's omission from England's European Championship squad: "That is the career, ups and downs, so a down can also be fuel. That is what I see in training. He will be highly motivated, he is highly talented. He already has already a big career. I am sure he will get over this and get even more goals."

On his own future and whether Saturday might be his last game in charge: "I have nothing to say. I am just focusing on the job I have to do and that is first to win the game on Saturday and then keep going in the project. Every game I want to win and that is it."

On if he has been planning for next season: "Yes of course but my focus is on Saturday. I only think about this game. But every season we review and we will see where we are in the project and what we have to change. There are some very good things, with players coming up and developing."