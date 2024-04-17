Team USA basketball roster announced: See the men's team for 2024 Paris Olympics

Time will tell if it’s another Dream Team, but the roster for the United States men’s basketball team at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was officially revealed Wednesday on "TODAY."

The men’s team has a decorated history at the Olympics, and this year’s squad is seeking to defend the gold medal that Team USA won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The U.S. has a stranglehold on the gold: It has won 16 gold medals and has been the top team at each Games dating back to 2004, when Argentina stunned the U.S. in the semifinals en route to claiming the gold medal.

Here’s a look at who will represent the red, white and blue in Paris, along with which team they play for in the NBA.

LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry — Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant — Phoenix Suns

Joel Embiid — Philadelphia 76ers

Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers

Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo — Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton — Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday — Boston Celtics

James will be playing in his fourth Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2004 and gold in 2008 and 2012.

Curry, meanwhile, has enjoyed a decorated career, but this will mark his first appearance in an Olympics.

Durant has the chance to make history when he takes the court in Paris. He’s one of two players, along with Carmelo Anthony, to win three gold medals in men’s basketball, and could be the first to win a fourth.

Who will coach the team?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who has led his team to four NBA titles, will man the sidelines in Paris. He was an assistant on the 2021 team that won gold in Tokyo.

When does the team play?

Here’s a look at the team’s Olympic schedule as it currently stands:

July 28 — Serbia

July 31 — South Sudan

Aug. 3 — Qualifying team from the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament that runs from July 2 until July 7 and features Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania, Italy, Puerto Rico and Bahrain.

How can I watch the team’s games in the Olympics?

The Olympic matchups will be televised by NBC and streamed on Peacock.

