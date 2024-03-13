TE Pharaoh Brown agrees to terms with Seahawks

Free agent tight end Pharaoh Brown has a new home.

He is headed to Seattle on a one-year deal worth a base of $3.2 million and with a maximum value of $3.9 million, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks needed help at the position, with the departures of Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.

Brown, 29, caught 15 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown for New England last year.

He also has played for the Raiders, Browns and Texans, totaling 64 catches for 686 yards and three touchdowns.