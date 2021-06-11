TE Maxx Williams healthy again, set for bounce-back year for Cardinals

It had to be a frustrating year for tight end Maxx Williams last year. He entered training camp with an ankle injury he had to deal with. He reaggravated it in Week 1, was inactive a week and then was on injured reserve.

It was a problem all year, even after his return from IR.

Hopefully, that is all behind him.

The ankle was good in OTAs and minicamp.

“Maxx has looked great. He has rehabbed extensively,” Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after Tuesday’s practice in minicamp. “He’s running back to how he was when we first got here. That’s been a real positive.”

Having a healthy Williams could be a bit of a game-changer for the Cardinals, as unimportant as the tight end position seems to be in the offense.

Kingsbury described him as a perfect fit and has been a fantastic run blocker. He can catch but hasn’t been asked to do that much in two seasons.

When he was in the lineup, the running game was better. If his ankle isn’t an issue in 2021, the production from running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds could be great, and they won’t have to rely on Kyler Murray running as much.

They got nine not-healthy games from Williams last year. This season, they can hopefully get 17 health games from him. If they do, that is good news.

