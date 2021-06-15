TE Jonnu Smith suffered injury at Patriots minicamp

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith suffered a hamstring injury during the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Monday, per reporters on the scene.

Smith made his practice debut after sitting out of voluntary organized team activities. The former Tennessee Titan, who signed with the Patriots in free agency this offseason, looks to be a key piece of the New England passing attack. He caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns with the Titans last year.

Smith was viewed as one of New England’s key signings during free agency, signing with the organization early on in the process. Smith, along with tight end Hunter Henry, has the opportunity to revitalize the position for the Patriots.

On Monday however, all those goals took a temporary pause.

While Hunter Henry was a full participant in practice, fellow Patriots TE Jonnu Smith did stop practicing early after appearing to tweak his left hamstring. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 14, 2021

With New England looking to put forth a more balanced offense than they did in 2020, Smith should have his opportunities to shine in the system.

