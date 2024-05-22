TCU men’s basketball adds transfer guard from Old Dominion

TCU has completed its basketball roster with its sixth transfer commitment of the offseason.

Old Dominion guard Vasean Allette committed to the Horned Frogs on Wednesday afternoon, joining a loaded transfer class that includes Arizona State transfer guard Frankie Collins, Green Bay guard Noah Reynolds, Wyoming guard Brendan Wenzel, UNC-Wilmington forward Trazarien White and Kansas State guard RJ Jones.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Allette is from the same Toronto suburb as former TCU star Emanuel Miller. As a freshman, Allette led Old Dominion in all three major statistical categories with 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Allette played against the Horned Frogs during the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii last December and scored 25 points in a 111-87 TCU victory.

As productive as Allette was, he was dismissed from Old Dominion for “conduct unbecoming of a Monarch,” interim coach Kieran Donohue said on Jan. 29. Now he’ll get a second chance in an environment with more resources and talent around him.

Along with the transfer class, the Horned Frogs return center Ernest Udeh, redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Manning and redshirt freshman guard Jace Posey. The incoming high school class includes Micah Robinson, David Punch, Malick Diallo and Ashton Simmons.

The Horned Frogs should have an intriguing and intense off-season as the players battle for minutes in the rotation. Udeh and Collins, who will play point guard, seem like good picks to start with the other three spots up for grabs. White, a 6-foot-7 forward who starred at Mansfield Timberview is another who could have the first crack at playing the power forward spot.

White averaged 19.8 points at UNC-Wilmington, including scoring 28 against Arkansas and 27 in an upset win over Kentucky. From there the other two spots seem up for grabs.

Coming off a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the Horned Frogs once again put together another strong transfer class while also establishing a foundation of younger players for the future.