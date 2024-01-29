Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl dilemma and Zay Flowers up-and-down Sunday | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss whether Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl during her Eras Tour and explain how Zay Flowers benefitted both the Ravens and the Chiefs on Sunday. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.