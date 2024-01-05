Taylor Heinicke questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

As it turns out, Desmond Ridder might make one more start for the Falcons at quarterback this season.

Atlanta has listed Taylor Heinicke as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale with an ankle injury.

Heinicke has been limited in all three of the week's practices.

Via Tori McElhaney of the team's website, head coach Arthur Smith said Heinicke will go through a workout on Sunday before making a final determination of the quarterback's status.

Heinicke has appeared in five games with four starts for the Falcons this season. He has completed 54.4 percent of his throws for 890 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions — three of which came in the loss to Chicago last week.

Ridder has been benched twice this season. In 14 appearances with 12 starts, he has a 63.4 percent completion rate for 2,545 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Defensive back Mike Hughes (concussion) and defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) are also questionable for Sunday.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion), linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral), and center Drew Dalman (ankle) have been ruled out.