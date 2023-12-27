Taylor Heinicke has ankle injury that limited him Wednesday

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke was limited in Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

Heinicke played all 64 snaps in the Falcons' 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday.

He has played four games, with three starts, this season, throwing four touchdowns with an interception and posting an 88.8 passer rating.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) and offensive linemen Jake Matthews (knee), Drew Dalman (ankle), Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and Kaleb McGary (knee) also were limited.

Veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson were absent with a typical rest day on the first practice day of the week.