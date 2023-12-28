Taylor Heinicke again limited in practice

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke again was limited Thursday.

Heinicke, who played all 64 snaps in the Falcons’ 29-10 win over the Colts on Sunday, popped up on the practice report Wednesday with an ankle injury.

He has played four games, with three starts, this season, throwing four touchdowns with an interception and posting an 88.8 passer rating.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) and offensive linemen Jake Matthews (knee), Drew Dalman (ankle), Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and Kaleb McGary (knee) also remained limited Thursday.

McGary has missed the past three games while Lindstrom, Matthews and Dalman returned to game action in Week 16 after missing one game.