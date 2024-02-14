Tatum gives jersey to Russell Wilson's son in wholesome postgame moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum was in a giving mood Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics star began his day by announcing that financial services company SoFi had given $1 million to the Jayson Tatum Foundation to be used for grants for first-time homebuyers in his native St. Louis to help with their down payments. Later that night, he gave the Brooklyn Nets 41 points -- 31 of which came in the first half -- in a dazzling performance at the Barclays Center as part of Boston's 118-110 win.

And after the victory, he handed his game-worn jersey to the son of a famous NFL quarterback.

Following the final whistle, Tatum walked over to Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, who was at the game sitting courtside, and autographed his jersey before presenting it to Wilson's son.

JT is a man for the fans 🙌



He gave his signed jersey to Russell Wilson's son pic.twitter.com/4AGwkaC3LW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 14, 2024

A shirtless Tatum explained what led to the exchange in his walk-off interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin.

"I gave my jersey to Russell Wilson and Ciara's son," Tatum told Chin. "He said he was a big fan, so I gave it to him."

Wilson's son literally was jumping for joy after Tatum gave him his jersey, so it sounds like the gesture was well-received.

It's a testament to Tatum's star power that the son of another professional athlete with no real ties to Boston is seeking out his jersey in an away arena. Tatum's jersey was the second-best seller in the NBA through the first half of the season (behind only Stephen Curry), so it's clear he's already a household name at age 25.

Tatum and the Celtics will face the Nets again Wednesday night at TD Garden before he and Jaylen Brown head to Indianapolis for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.