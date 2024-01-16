Taron Johnson is in concussion protocol

The Bills saw several players pick up injuries during Monday's win over the Steelers, including defensive back Taron Johnson.

On Tuesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on Johnson's condition. Johnson is in the league's concussion protocol and he will have to clear it in order to be on the field against the Chiefs next weekend.

Johnson had two tackles and a forced fumble against Pittsburgh. He had 98 tackles, a sack, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during the regular season.

Safety Taylor Rapp (calf), wide receiver Gabe Davis (Knee), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) all missed Monday's game. McDermott said they would be monitored this week along with Johnson, linebacker Baylon Spector (back), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), punter Sam Martin (hamstring), and cornerback Christian Benford (knee).