Tar Heels matching up against reigning NCAA Tourney Champs in Jimmy V Classic

Two national men’s basketball powers – one expected to win last year’s national chmpionship and one who actually did – will be facing off in November’s highly-anticipated Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

UNC, coming off a disappointing 2022-2023 campaign in which it became the first Preseason Number One to miss the NCAA tournament, will face the reigning national champion UConn Huskies on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Adama Sanogo-led Huskies breezed through Iona, Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Arkansas, Gonzaga, Miami (Fla.) University before dominating San Diego State in the national championship, 76-59.

The Armando Bacot-led Tar Heels, meanwhile, fought for their life as a bubble team late in the season. Carolina won three straight against Notre Dame, Virginia and Florida State in late February, then lost to archrival Duke in the regular-season finale and Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

Fans watching the UNC-UConn matchup are going to see plenty of new faces.

The Heels return leading perimeter shooter R.J. Davis (.362 3-point%) and all-time rebound/double-doubles leader Armando Bacot to the starting lineup, but bring in a highly-touted Elliot Cadeau and two transfers (Harrison Ingram, Jae’Lyn Withers).

Tristen Newton (10.1 points per game) is the Huskies’ highest returning scorer, while 7’2″ Donovan Clingan is listed at the starting center. Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer and Alex Karaban round out the starters.

Regardless of who’s taking the floor for either team, it’s going to be an exciting matchup to watch. We’ll provide more details on time and how to watch once we get closer to Gameday.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire