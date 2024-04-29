Tan gives green light to Bulut contract talks

Erol Bulut had managed four clubs in Turkey before moving to the Championship in June 2023 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Cardiff City are looking to agree a new deal with manager Erol Bulut after Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan authorised contract talks.

Cardiff have opened discussions with Bulut, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

Bulut signed a one-year contract when he took charge last June and has enjoyed a positive first campaign in Wales, leading a Cardiff side who finished one place above the Championship relegation zone last season to a comfortable mid-table finish.

The fact that Malaysian-based owner Tan has sanctioned contract negotiations is hugely significant, as he has the final say on such decisions.

It now seems a question of whether Cardiff can provide Bulut, 49, with assurances over the club's future plans.

Discussions are expected to be concluded one way or the other this week.

They are likely to revolve around what backing Bulut will receive in the transfer market this summer as well as possible off-the-field changes.

Cardiff were only able to sign players on loan or free transfers in last summer's transfer window because of an EFL embargo.

In January 2024, he had limited funds to play with because of profit and stability rules.

Speaking after Saturday's 4-1 Championship home defeat by Middlesbrough, Bulut said he hoped for "a positive outcome for both sides" amid ongoing uncertainty over his future.

"Everyone will know, I will know, the board will know, but it's up to the board," he said.

Bulut, chairman Mehmet Dalman and chief executive Ken Choo attended Cardiff's end-of-season awards dinner on Saturday night.

Dalman spearheaded the recruitment of Bulut last year and wants to ensure the club enjoy continuity and stability by giving the former Fenerbahce boss a new deal.

Despite the heavy defeat by Boro, Cardiff fans chanted in support of their manager.

Having had relegation worries for two successive seasons, the Welsh club are guaranteed a top-half finish this term.

They go into their final game of 2023-24, at Rotherham United next Saturday, in 12th place with 62 points.

Last week Bulut maintained the target of the club on his appointment was to ensure they were not relegated.

He also insisted he had been told Tan was "happy" with the club's progress.

Former Turkey Under-21 international Bulut had not coached outside his homeland before joining Cardiff.

He started his coaching career at Yeni Malatyaspor in 2017 before taking over at fellow Super Lig club Alanyaspor in 2019.

Bulut's Alanyaspor side were beaten finalists in the Turkish Cup in his one season at the helm.

He moved to Fenerbahce in the summer of 2020, but departed in March 2021 with his team third in the Turkish top flight.

Bulut was soon back in management with another Super Lig club, Gaziantep, where he was in charge for 18 months but left after a disappointing run of results in January 2023.

Born in Germany, Bulut had a nomadic playing career which featured spells with a numerous clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce - where he won a league title in 1995-96 -Trabzonspor, 1860 Munich, Olympiakos and Ukrainian side Metalurh Donetsk.