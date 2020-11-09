Tampa Bay Buccaneers set NFL rushing record in loss to New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers have a quarterback who has records galore. He is part of one now that he would rather forget.

With a kneel-down by Blaine Gabbert on the last play of the game in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay had five rushing attempts.

That would be the lowest in NFL history. The Bucs had eight yards on the five carries, nine for Ronald Jones Jr. on three, none for Leonard Fournette on one, and minus-one for Gabbert on his kneel-down.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings had six rushing attempts in a loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2018. Coincidentally, Latavius Murray, now a Saint who had 10 rushing attempts Sunday was on that Minnesota team. The Vikings had six rushes for 14 yards in a 27-6 defeat.

Others who had a six-pack of rushes were the New England Patriots who set the NFL record in 2004 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback for the Patriots in that 34-20 loss was one Tom Brady, who saw his team rush for five yards.

It was matched two years later by the Arizona Cardinals playing against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings had 17 yards rushing in a 31-26 defeat to the Cardinals.