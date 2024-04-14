Taliese Fuaga 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants' potential target

With the Giants currently holding the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

By the numbers

- Height: 6-foot-6

- Weight: 324 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 5.13

- Vertical: 32 inches

- Bench: DNP

- Broad Jump: 9-foot-3

- 2023 Stats (12 games started): 700 offensive snaps, no sacks allowed, eight penalties

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Taliese Fuaga is a two-year starter inside Oregon State's 56-44 run-pass split, zone-based run scheme with 25 career starts all at right tackle.

Fuaga has a large frame with good arm length and well-dispersed thickness throughout his frame. He has solid athletic ability with good initial quickness out of his stance and very good power.

NFL.com: Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He’s a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga’s hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he’s best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.

Why Taliese Fuaga makes sense for the Giants

The Giants entered the offseason with the offensive line considered a major priority. During the first half of last year, New York’s offensive line was constantly in flux as multiple players missed time due to injuries and opposing defenses were able to generate consistent pressure. This led to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both getting injured as they lost eight of their first 10 games.

Although things settled down in the second half of the year with Andrew Thomas returning from a hamstring injury and Justin Pugh being added midway through the season to provide some experience and stability, it was still apparent that the Giants need more depth to ensure this doesn’t happen again in 2024. Having signed Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, their depth is improved. However, they could shore up the offensive line for the longer-term if they can add some talented players with good potential in the draft.

Using their first pick on an offensive tackle remains in play with Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu widely regarded as the two most likely tackles to go that early. However, each is probably better suited to the left tackle position and the Giants already have Thomas to play that position.

Someone like Fuaga could be a better fit, and also available later on in the first round, enabling the Giants to trade back and acquire more draft capital while still addressing the need for youth and talent at the tackle position. Fuaga is thought to be better suited to the right tackle position where he could perhaps compete with Eluemunor and the disappointing former first-round pick Evan Neal.

In the event that things finally start to click for Neal, Fuaga could potentially also provide depth at the guard positions with some scouts believing that might be his best fit at the pro level.

Fuaga didn’t give up a sack in his entire college career and, while his run blocking still requires some refinement, he clearly has the basic tools to be an effective contributor within a settled offensive line.

Any questions as to Fuaga’s athleticism were answered at the combine as he ran a 5.13 in the 40-yard dash and posted outstanding explosiveness numbers for his size. This should ensure he’s one of the first tackles selected after Alt and Fashanu go off the board. It’s shaping up to be a deep tackle class though, so the Giants will have options – even if they trade back.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Taylor Decker