New talent in the Rutgers football secondary is exciting for coach Drew Lascari

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A pair of young athletes has Rutgers football safeties coach Drew Lascari excited about the future of the backend. Kaj Sanders and Antonio White, a pair of four-star talents, are a big part of the future of the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

And not just the future, but also the present for Rutgers. Deep and loaded with talent, it is easy to forget how young this group is for Lascari.

White, part of the 2024 class, missed time this week attending his senior prom. Extremely athletic and instinctively a ballhawk, he was a big get for Rutgers in the recruiting circuit. He was a four-star recruit out of Georgia.

Sanders, a four-star and one of the top players in New Jersey last year, is twitchy and athletic. He has tremendous speed and fluidity in his movement.

Both players come to the Scarlet Knights with the chance to make an early splash and crack the rotation for playing time.

“Both really, really talented, young players for us; we’re really, really excited about both of them,” Lascari said on Thursday. “I think both of them can cover, both of them can run. Both of them are tough. There they will tackle for us. And we’re just really excited about both of them. I think that they, every single da, learn something new. If not one thing, five things right? And they’re going to continue to stack days. “Continue to learn how we do things here and continue to blossom but we are really really excited about both those guys.”

Lascari is in his third year as the safeties coach at Rutgers and seventh overall on the coaching staff.

