A takeaway from each Bills position group following preseason opener vs. Colts

While it might “just be the preseason,” a lot is on the line during the NFL’s exhibition season every August. A lot is riding on it for players and teams alike.

With that, here is one takeaway from each position group on the Buffalo Bills roster following their preseason Week 1 23-19 win vs. the Indianapolis Colts:

Quarterback: QB comp

Matt Barkley #5 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s open competition time in Buffalo’s quarterback room… but don’t get excited for anything to change just yet.

Yes, Matt Barkley outplayed Kyle Allen against the Colts… but Barkley did so playing against a third-string defense. There could be a world where Barkley gets a shot at facing the second-stringers moving forward in the preseason, and at that time we’ll really see if he can be QB2.

Running back: Old turned young

Latavius Murray #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Latavius Murray signed with the Bills this offseason as a 33-year-old grizzled NFL vet.

Damien Harris did not play against Indianapolis due to a knee injury, which allowed Murray to see extended playing time. Murray only averaged 3.6 yards per carry but he certainly did not look like the NFL’s oldest running back. He might have cemented himself a roster spot behind James Cook.

Tight end: Reaffirmed

Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Quintin Morris did not exactly get involved in the passing game very much, but what happened around him pretty much signaled what we have long thought. He’s the most-likely candidate to be the No. 3 tight end behind first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Jace Sternberger might have fumbled away any chances he had.

Wide receiver: Praises still sung

Tyrell Shavers #80 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Most of the Bills’ receiver room seems sorted already. Khalil Shakir is a bit of the unknown.

Due to his rookie contract, he’s likely to make the roster but Shakir had an up-and-down game against the Colts. Shakir had a few nice catches then a big drop.

Even so, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott sung his praises after the contest. McDermott said he’s “confident” in Shakir still. One could probably bet McDermott wouldn’t want to see that drop happen again.

Offensive line: Interest shuffle

Bills offensive tackle Brandon Shell (68) and tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many surprises with the first-team offensive line against Indianapolis. The Bills did start second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence over Ryan Bates, but there’s a chance that is switched up in their next preseason game. Plus, the two ended up playing together.

The more telling sign was at tackle. The second stringers were Brandon Shell on the right and Ryan Van Demark on the left. One would have expected David Quessenberry included in that group but he was not. Quessenberry might be down the pecking order.

Defensive line: Boogie has a day

Boogie Basham #55 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bills have a very crammed defensive line room. Both at tackle and on the edge. Among all between both groups, Boogie Basham made his reps count against the Colts by recording a sack. Someone might have to be moved if Von Miller returns from the PUP list soon and it might not be Basham.

Linebacker: Spector out?

Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Baylon Spector was briefly in the conversation to replace Tremaine Edmunds at the start of training camp. That opportunity might be long gone.

Terrel Bernard did not play against Indy due to a hamstring injury. After Tyrel Bernard started, it was not Spector that entered the game. Rather, it was AJ Klein. Not a good sign for Spector.

Secondary: Dane ahead?

Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Does Dane Jackson have the lead over Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford to start at the No. 2 cornerback position? He left the preseason opener after only a few snaps when other starting players left… and he recorded an interception. This rotation could completely change in Buffalo’s next exhibition game. That’s certainly a storyline to monitor.

