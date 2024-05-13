Tah named German Euro 2024 squad member in social media video

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah runs after the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen. Tah was unveiled as the second German squad member for Euro 2024 on 13 May. David Inderlied/dpa

Centre back Jonathan Tah from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen was on Monday unveiled as the second German squad member for Euro 2024 as part of a new campaign by the domestic federation DFB.

Tah was announced via social media in a video by influencer and carer Rashid Hamid and the DFB.

On Sunday, Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was named in the main evening news of public broadcasters ARD.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will officially announce his provisional squad for the June 14-July 14 home tournament on Thursday.

But in order to generate more excitement the DFB is releasing the names of several players in advance, and in various ways such as via celebrities, influencers, fans and the media.

While Schlotterbeck returns into the squad for the first time since Nagelsmann took charge last autumn, Tah has become Nagelsmann's preferred centre-back together with Antonio Rüdiger from Real Madrid.

Tah, 28, has 23 Germany caps. He won a maiden Bundesliga title for Leverkusen this season, and the team unbeaten across all competitions in 2023/24 is also in the finals of the Europa League and German Cup.

Nagelsmann will gather his squad in late May for pre-Euros training and tune-up games against Ukraine on June 3 and Greece on June 7.

Real's Germany players Rüdiger and Toni Kroos as well as the Dortmund contingent of Schlotterbeck and most likely Niclas Füllkrug will miss the first week of training and probably the Ukraine game because their clubs contenst the Champions League final on June 1.

Nagelsmann must submit his final squad list on June 7, a week before Germany open the Euros against Scotland. Hungary and Switzerland are the other group stage opponents.