Advertisement
Breaking News:

Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll are unanimous AL, NL Rookies of the Year

Tad Boyle’s Buffs join CU women in AP Top 25

Matt Wadleigh
·1 min read

Both Colorado basketball teams are off to strong starts through the first week of the 2023-24 season.

Head coach JR Payne and the women’s team stunned top-ranked LSU and is now ranked No. 5 in the country in the latest AP poll. The men’s team defeated Towson on opening night and then ran by Grambling State in a 95-63 blowout, and the Buffs haven’t even really seen Cody Williams get going yet, either.

Head coach Tad Boyle’s squad is now ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

Here are the full results of this week’s poll:

  1. Kansas

  2. Purdue

  3. Arizona

  4. Marquette

  5. UConn

  6. Houston

  7. Tennessee

  8. Creighton

  9. Duke

  10. Florida Atlantic

  11. Gonzaga

  12. Miami (FL)

  13. Texas A&M

  14. Arkansas

  15. Baylor

  16. USC

  17. Kentucky

  18. Michigan State

  19. Texas

  20. North Carolina

  21. Villanova

  22. Alabama

  23. Illinois

  24. James Madison

  25. Colorado

The Buffs have a home game against Milwaukee on Tuesday before facing Richmond next week in Daytona Beach, Florida. Other games coming up include Iona, Colorado State, Pepperdine and a massive showdown against the Miami Hurricanes at the Barclays Center.

Moreover, this marks the first time in almost 10 years that both CU basketball teams are ranked, per Brian Howell.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire