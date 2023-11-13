Tad Boyle’s Buffs join CU women in AP Top 25

Both Colorado basketball teams are off to strong starts through the first week of the 2023-24 season.

Head coach JR Payne and the women’s team stunned top-ranked LSU and is now ranked No. 5 in the country in the latest AP poll. The men’s team defeated Towson on opening night and then ran by Grambling State in a 95-63 blowout, and the Buffs haven’t even really seen Cody Williams get going yet, either.

Head coach Tad Boyle’s squad is now ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

Here are the full results of this week’s poll:

The Buffs have a home game against Milwaukee on Tuesday before facing Richmond next week in Daytona Beach, Florida. Other games coming up include Iona, Colorado State, Pepperdine and a massive showdown against the Miami Hurricanes at the Barclays Center.

Moreover, this marks the first time in almost 10 years that both CU basketball teams are ranked, per Brian Howell.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Colorado has two Top 25 basketball teams. Colorado MBB in at No. 25, joining the 5th-ranked WBB team in the rankings. Last time both were in the top 25 was Jan. 13, 2014. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 13, 2023

