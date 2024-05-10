Can’t go to Petco Park? Here are 5 places to watch the Padres take on the Dodgers

Above: A maker of specialty Padres player pins visits the FOX 5 Morning Show.

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego Padres will be facing off against their biggest divisional rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, this weekend in a highly anticipated three-game series at Petco Park.

Tickets for the series, which kicks off with a game Friday night at 6:40 p.m., are practically sold out with remaining tickets starting at $49 for standing room in Gallagher Square.

Game two in the series will be on Saturday at 5:40 p.m., with the final game set for 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

For those that still want to catch the action without breaking the bank or get pumped to support the home team before the game, here are a few ways to satiate the Friar Faithful baseball fever during the Padres vs. Dodgers series this weekend.

Fairweather Bar

Want to watch the game outside the park while still getting a taste of the Padres vs. Dodgers energy? Look no further than the downtown rooftop bar, Fairweather. This is the perfect spot for people looking to pregame or watch the game with the added bonus of a view of the outfield.

Conveniently located right next door to Petco Park at at 793 J St., this rooftop hotspot features an array of delicious cocktails and savory bites, like ceviche, nachos, burgers, tacos and more.

Tivoli Bar

Downtown San Diego’s oldest bar is another perfect spot for a beer and some bites while the Padres take on the Dodgers. With unpretentious digs and special Padres Happy Hour deals, this is a great spot to hang out this weekend to cheer on the hometown team.

Tivoli Bar and Grill is located in the Gaslamp Quarter at 505 6th Ave, just down the street from Petco Park.

Bub’s @ The Ballpark

Bub’s @ The Ballpark is THE go-to place for Padres fans to tailgate or pregame home games — so much so that it often feels like it’s an extra wing of Petco Park itself. With game specials and Padres jerseys galore, this is a great place for the Friar Faithful to feel at home during this weekend’s series.

Bub’s is open at 715 J St. from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Margaritaville Hotel Happy Hour

Get the party started by heading to happy hour at the Margaritaville Hotel, situated right next to Petco Park. Starting at 11 a.m., the hotel’s rooftop “5 O’Clock Somewhere” bar will be open for people to grab a bit before heading to the game, while its inside “Landshark” bar will be open for baseball fans at 7 a.m.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake visited the Margaritaville Hotel Friday morning to talk more about the specials they have going for Padres fans this weekend. It can be viewed in the player below.

The Smoking Gun

One of the newest and hottest additions to the Gaslamp’s bar scene, The Smoking Gun has all the trappings of an excellent spot to cheer on the Padres — whether as a pregame visit or as the place to hang for the game itself. It’s especially known for its Pacifico draft, arcade, Padres Fan Cave and game time specials.

The Smoking Gun is located at 555 Market St. The bar is open on Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

As always, let’s go Padres! Beat LA!

