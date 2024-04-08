T-Mobile Match Play 2024 prize money: What Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire and the field earned

Make it four-in-a-row for Nelly Korda. With her 4-and-3 victory over Leona Maguire in the finals of the T-Mobile Match Play, Korda has now won her last four LPGA starts.

This $300,000 first-place prize bumps her season total to $1,224,216. Lorena Ochoa holds the single-season tour record with $4,364,994 (2007). Korda is also now 25th on the career money list with more than $10.1 million.

Here's a look at what Korda, Maguire and the rest of the field who made the initial 36-hole cut earned at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.