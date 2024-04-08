Advertisement

T-Mobile Match Play 2024 prize money: What Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire and the field earned

Make it four-in-a-row for Nelly Korda. With her 4-and-3 victory over Leona Maguire in the finals of the T-Mobile Match Play, Korda has now won her last four LPGA starts.

This $300,000 first-place prize bumps her season total to $1,224,216. Lorena Ochoa holds the single-season tour record with $4,364,994 (2007). Korda is also now 25th on the career money list with more than $10.1 million.

Here's a look at what Korda, Maguire and the rest of the field who made the initial 36-hole cut earned at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Nelly Korda

$300,000

2

Leona Maguire

$187,584

T3

Sei Young Kim

$120,673

T3

Narin An

$120,673

T5

Moriya Jutanugarn

$65,729

T5

Rose Zhang

$65,729

T5

Minami Katsu

$65,729

T5

Angel Yin

$65,729

T9

Hae Ran Ryu

$41,936

T9

Brooke Henderson

$41,936

T9

Yuka Saso

$41,936

T12

Mone Inami

$33,754

T12

Ally Ewing

$33,754

T12

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

$33,754

T15

Jennifer Kupcho

$28,209

T15

Anna Nordqvist

$28,209

T15

Minjee Lee

$28,209

T18

Marina Alex

$22,829

T18

Stephanie Kyriacou

$22,829

T18

Caroline Masson

$22,829

T18

Hye-Jin Choi

$22,829

T18

Ayaka Furue

$22,829

T18

Lydia Ko

$22,829

T18

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

$22,829

T25

Linn Grant

$18,897

T25

Andrea Lee

$18,897

T25

Stephanie Meadow

$18,897

T28

Gabriela Ruffels

$16,774

T28

Stacy Lewis

$16,774

T28

In Gee Chun

$16,774

31

Albane Valenzuela

$15,508

T32

Madelene Sagstrom

$12,927

T32

Lauren Coughlin

$12,927

T32

Ariya Jutanugarn

$12,927

T32

Paula Reto

$12,927

T32

Emily Kristine Pedersen

$12,927

T32

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

$12,927

T32

Megan Khang

$12,927

T32

Carlota Ciganda

$12,927

T40

Elizabeth Szokol

$9,492

T40

Yu Liu

$9,492

T40

Yan Liu

$9,492

T40

Jiwon Jeon

$9,492

T40

Allisen Corpuz

$9,492

T40

Kristen Gillman

$9,492

T40

Maja Stark

$9,492

T47

Isabella Fierro

$7,394

T47

Hyo Joo Kim

$7,394

T47

Jenny Shin

$7,394

T47

Eun-Hee Ji

$7,394

T47

Celine Boutier

$7,394

T47

Mi Hyang Lee

$7,394

T53

Ryann O’Toole

$6,367

T53

Alison Lee

$6,367

T53

Angela Stanford

$6,367

T56

Ashleigh Buhai

$5,460

T56

Cheyenne Knight

$5,460

T56

Roberta Liti

$5,460

T56

Bianca Pagdanganan

$5,460

T56

Jeongeun Lee6

$5,460

T56

Auston Kim

$5,460

T62

Aditi Ashok

$4,776

T62

Pajaree Anannarukarn

$4,776

T62

Esther Henseleit

$4,776

T62

Danielle Kang

$4,776

66

Gemma Dryburgh

$4,519

67

Chanettee Wannasaen

$4,417