T-Mobile Match Play 2024 prize money: What Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire and the field earned
Make it four-in-a-row for Nelly Korda. With her 4-and-3 victory over Leona Maguire in the finals of the T-Mobile Match Play, Korda has now won her last four LPGA starts.
This $300,000 first-place prize bumps her season total to $1,224,216. Lorena Ochoa holds the single-season tour record with $4,364,994 (2007). Korda is also now 25th on the career money list with more than $10.1 million.
Here's a look at what Korda, Maguire and the rest of the field who made the initial 36-hole cut earned at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Nelly Korda
$300,000
2
Leona Maguire
$187,584
T3
Sei Young Kim
$120,673
T3
Narin An
$120,673
T5
Moriya Jutanugarn
$65,729
T5
Rose Zhang
$65,729
T5
Minami Katsu
$65,729
T5
Angel Yin
$65,729
T9
Hae Ran Ryu
$41,936
T9
Brooke Henderson
$41,936
T9
Yuka Saso
$41,936
T12
Mone Inami
$33,754
T12
Ally Ewing
$33,754
T12
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
$33,754
T15
Jennifer Kupcho
$28,209
T15
Anna Nordqvist
$28,209
T15
Minjee Lee
$28,209
T18
Marina Alex
$22,829
T18
Stephanie Kyriacou
$22,829
T18
Caroline Masson
$22,829
T18
Hye-Jin Choi
$22,829
T18
Ayaka Furue
$22,829
T18
Lydia Ko
$22,829
T18
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
$22,829
T25
Linn Grant
$18,897
T25
Andrea Lee
$18,897
T25
Stephanie Meadow
$18,897
T28
Gabriela Ruffels
$16,774
T28
Stacy Lewis
$16,774
T28
In Gee Chun
$16,774
31
Albane Valenzuela
$15,508
T32
Madelene Sagstrom
$12,927
T32
Lauren Coughlin
$12,927
T32
Ariya Jutanugarn
$12,927
T32
Paula Reto
$12,927
T32
Emily Kristine Pedersen
$12,927
T32
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
$12,927
T32
Megan Khang
$12,927
T32
Carlota Ciganda
$12,927
T40
Elizabeth Szokol
$9,492
T40
Yu Liu
$9,492
T40
Yan Liu
$9,492
T40
Jiwon Jeon
$9,492
T40
Allisen Corpuz
$9,492
T40
Kristen Gillman
$9,492
T40
Maja Stark
$9,492
T47
Isabella Fierro
$7,394
T47
Hyo Joo Kim
$7,394
T47
Jenny Shin
$7,394
T47
Eun-Hee Ji
$7,394
T47
Celine Boutier
$7,394
T47
Mi Hyang Lee
$7,394
T53
Ryann O’Toole
$6,367
T53
Alison Lee
$6,367
T53
Angela Stanford
$6,367
T56
Ashleigh Buhai
$5,460
T56
Cheyenne Knight
$5,460
T56
Roberta Liti
$5,460
T56
Bianca Pagdanganan
$5,460
T56
Jeongeun Lee6
$5,460
T56
Auston Kim
$5,460
T62
Aditi Ashok
$4,776
T62
Pajaree Anannarukarn
$4,776
T62
Esther Henseleit
$4,776
T62
Danielle Kang
$4,776
66
Gemma Dryburgh
$4,519
67
Chanettee Wannasaen
$4,417