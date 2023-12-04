T.J. Watt is not expected to have any injury limitations this week

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was more upset by the officiating than any injury after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and it doesn't sound like there will be any health issues for him leading into Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Watt said he was good during his postgame press conference and head coach Mike Tomlin sent the same message on Monday. Tomlin didn't specify what the issue was with the team's defensive star, but said that it wasn't anything that would hinder him this week.

"A couple of in-game things, but not anything that will limit him in preparations this week or require him to be listed on the injury report in any way," Tomlin said.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hurt his hand on Sunday, but Tomlin said he's also not expected to be limited leading up to the Patriots game. Linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin) and guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) are both considered questionable to play on Thursday.