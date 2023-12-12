T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith limited, Najee Harris DNP on Tuesday

The Steelers have issued their first injury report of the week as they prepare to play the Colts on Saturday.

Linebackers T.J. Watt (concussion) and Alex Highsmith (concussion) were both limited in the session. The fact that both players were able to get on the field is a positive step as they each work through the protocol.

Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (oblique), and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (groin) were also all limited in the day’s practice.

But running back Najee Harris (knee), guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), and linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin) did not practice on Tuesday. Harris was listed as a non-participant on Pittsburgh’s last two injury reports last week before playing in last Thursday’s loss to the Patriots.

As expected, Kenny Pickett (ankle) did not practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin already has ruled him out for Saturday.

Cornerback James Pierre (shoulder) was full.